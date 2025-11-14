Subscribe
What's Going on with Tariffs?
Inside the mess.
3 hrs ago
•
Jessica
The Shutdown Was a "Brilliant" Political Move
Didn't you know that?
Nov 12
•
Jessica
How to Avoid Freezing to Death
Arctic blasts can reach almost anywhere now.
Nov 11
•
Jessica
The Shutdown Won't Really End
A voice of sanity in the noise?
Nov 10
•
Jessica
What's Going on with Bird Flu This Winter?
How to protect yourself and the ones you care about.
Nov 10
•
Jessica
Drought Could Force An Entire City to Evacuate This Year
How to prepare for when it happens to you.
Nov 10
•
Jessica
September 2025
It Didn't Have to Happen, but It Was Inevitable
What happens to a brand built on hate...
Sep 11
•
Jessica
We Predicted Martial Law, and Now We're Getting Something Worse
Do we vote our way out of this?
Sep 8
•
Jessica
The Biggest Problem with AI Art
And there's a lot...
Sep 7
•
Jessica
What Happens After Humans Go Extinct?
A planet without humans could be beautiful.
Sep 3
•
Jessica
August 2025
Waiting for The Death of a Dictator
Or something else?
Aug 31
•
Jessica
Beyond Broken: What The CDC Crisis Tells Us About Public Health
It's not them. It's us.
Aug 28
•
Jessica
