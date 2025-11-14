It’s hard to follow the tariff updates.

One minute, they’re on. The next, they’re off. Trump is held up in the courts. Trump is defying the courts. This or that country is exempt. They’re going to impose more tariffs. They won’t say when. There’s a deal. There’s no deal.

So, it’s easy to get confused.

Maybe that’s the point.

I’ve been digging through reports and articles to get a handle on just what these tariffs are doing to the economy and what we can expect. We already know they’re bad, but it would be nice to know exactly how bad, and where they’re doing the most damage. Maybe you’ve also wondered if court rulings are making any difference.

Here’s what I’ve found out: