That compost doesn’t move itself.

Last month, I started working on an illustrated guide to survival. It’s going to be a big book with a print edition. Today, we crossed the 40-page mark.

I’ve been making a lot of progress. Now, we have a chunk of the food gardening guide done. These pages cover the basics. From there, I’ll be filling in the fruit and vegetable profiles. They’re not done, but I included a few so you see where it’s all headed. I’m also going to add another page or two about setting up solar-powered and manual pumps to get water moving through a garden if the existing pressure doesn’t do the job. Once that’s done, I’m going to slide into more urban gardening methods and strategies.

Here it is so far: