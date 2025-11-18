You might’ve heard...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently went on the news to blame high beef prices on immigrants. It’s nearing $10 a pound. According to a piece in Fortune, it could go up another 60 percent by the end of next year.

What Bessent said:

“Because of the mass immigration, a disease that we’d been rid of in North America made its way up from South America, as these migrants brought some of their cattle with them.”

Apparently, he was referring to a parasite called screwworm. It’s been making a comeback in Mexico, and the U.S. had to suspend live cattle imports as a result. And while the media is blasting Bessent for the weird way he brought it up, they’re not really addressing the root cause. Why? Because it’s not something that can be solved in a few weeks, or even a few months. It’s a problem tied to the destruction of the planet.

And the solution won’t go over well with the portion of the country that has inexplicably made beef a cornerstone of its diet. In fact, when I found out who’s eating most of the beef in this country, I was stunned. That doesn’t happen often.

Get ready for some hard truths.