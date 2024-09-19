Manage Subscriptions

The platform wars have made life difficult for writers and content creators. Some of us have chosen a single place to stay, and others have had to slide back and forth in order to survive. I've decided to share my content on different platforms, because some people prefer one and dislike the others.

My Substack lives here on a .com domain.

My other site lives here on a .net domain.

The original OK Doomer site lives here on a .io domain. That's something I had to set up in order to preserve the old links.

I'm sorry if that bugs you, but that's how things kinda turned out after a year of trying to satisfy everyone's desires. It doesn't matter to me which site you sign up for, but it can create confusion.

Sometimes readers want to cancel but can't find clear instructions or can't remember where they signed up. If you signed up through Substack, you can find instructions here. It looks like this:

You can also decide how you receive updates. If you want to read or support me through Substack but…