Your Local Cassandra

Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH
2d

Your cynicism throws the powerful spotlight of truth on our current politics. It contains more validity than all the current talking head palaver. While MAGA and DJT are an abomination and have a death wish for democracy, for the past decades the Democrats have been willing allies in creating and accepting the compromises that stole the American Dream, creating a unified government of end stage capitalism, helping the plutocrats steal America's wealth for themselves and subjecting the vast majority of Americans to precarity while ignoring their basic needs, not to mind their hopes. We have a "Peoples' Government" that makes the urge for education a profit center and burdens generations with debt during their most creative years; we have a commercialized medical system that places (huge) profit over caring and cure: we have waged senseless wars and spent young blood on the whims of corporate avarice; we have a tax code that legalizes the plunder of increased productivity for the favored rich creating obscene wealth (and power) for the few; we indulge racism, finally loosing the Civil War, by finding affirmative action undemocratic. Why ever would this deep seated cooperation change now?

Furthermore your insight bode ill for the future. Once the pendulum swings and MAGA is tamed, the worst plan would be to return to the status quo ante. Thus the Democrats (and most everyone else) need to be criticized not only for many months of inaction, but also for not offering a vision of a better, more equitable and functioning democracy for our kids' future, throwing off the shackles of capitalist exploitation.

I fear the future..

Jim Bergquist
2d

I appreciate your political analysis as well as your prepper topics.

