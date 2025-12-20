We're at 50 Pages
An update on the illustrated survival guide.
Last month, I started working on an illustrated guide that would cover a range of important topics to prepare for a changing world. Since then, we’ve now produced 50 pages. It has real life now. People are excited about this project, and support is coming in. I’ll have more good news to share next week. For now, we’re heading out of town for a few days.
Here’s an overview. Feel free to share this post around and to send me your ideas. You can read more about the project here.
I love this. Can't wait to see finished project. And this may sound strange, but I hope all your work on this is a complete waste of time.
But for somebody, maybe a lot of somebody's, I'm more than a little afraid it won't be. Hopefully only a few people--and they survive and thrive because of your time and effort.