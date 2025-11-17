Your Local Cassandra

Your Local Cassandra

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red Brown's avatar
Red Brown
15h

It might be MTG’s strategy to appear to break with Trump, saying the reason is the Epstein files but also that she doesn’t think Trump is in them, so the files can then be scrubbed of Trump and released at no cost to him, whereupon she can return to the fold after singlehandedly rehabilitating him with her moral posturing.

As in, “Ah see, he released them. He’s not in them. He’s innocent of any crime and he hasn’t covered anything up. We can support him again.”

The apology for her divisive politics can then be set aside and MAGA can pick up where it left off.

I have believed that MTG fulfills the same function for the Republicans as AOC and Bernie do for the Democrats. She’s a Republican party sheepdog that keeps the MAGA base supporting the party and its (and Trump’s) aims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael R Hicks's avatar
Michael R Hicks
9h

I think a lot of folks are also ignoring an obvious gambit by Trump: simply refuse to relinquish power. He's broken so many rules and norms in his almost 5 years (total) in power, why not? Claim a Democratic win is a hoax, manipulated votes, whatever, and order the newly elected would-be leaders to be arrested. Who would stop him? The courts? They have no enforcement capability. The military? I doubt it. He's only been in office 10 months and has a full three years to go. And even if he croaks in the meantime, the fascists aren't going to surrender power. They will NEVER willingly surrender power - it will have to be taken from them, almost certainly by force (I hate to say).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture