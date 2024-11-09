Gotta love mylar

I’m working on an illustrated survival guide that covers a range of topics, from backyard homesteading and portable solar to foraging and rain harvesting. My goal is to help everyone prepare for the future by breaking down complicated and overwhelming topics in prepping and survival, and making them accessible through clear visual and written instructions. This guide is meant for everyone, including people living in cities and suburbs.

I’ve finally decided on a title, Survival Illustrated.

It hits just right…

So far, I’ve completed about 70 pages of the guide. I’m sharing each section as I go (even with occasional typos), soliciting feedback from readers and experts for final revisions. The finished first edition will probably run 200 pages. It’s going to be available in print, for moments when you can’t access the internet. I’m aiming to have it released by the end of 2026, but there’s no reason to keep the information secret. That’s why I’m posting sections in real time, when they’re ready, so people can benefit from the guides now, and then have the print version later.

You can read more about the project below. If you want to chip in and support this project, you can make one-time donations here.