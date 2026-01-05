You can grow food almost anywhere.

Well, every week seems to bring more confirmation that if you’re prepping, you’re doing the right thing. I’m sharing a few more pages from the guide. I’ve circled back around to growing food, this time with an emphasis on what you can do if you live in a smaller space, like an apartment.

It might sound silly to try and grow microgreens or herbs in a small living space, but it’s not. Even the simplest herbs come packed with nutrients, and they can add a lot to pantry staples. I’ve also been looking into flexible solar panels and grow closets, to help in more urban environments. I’ll be adding some more detailed information about herb harvesting, etc, in the final version.

Take a look:

If you’re installing planters on railing and window sills, watch out for the weight of your containers. You don’t want to overload them. Drip pans and spill mats also matter a lot, since they keep water off surfaces. You don’t want still water growing mold and germs in your grow spaces.

That’s it for now. If you have any ideas on this front, feel free to share them. In the meantime, I hope everyone is staying sane.

Survival Illustrated is a reader-supported publication that also receives funding from organizations like the Alfred Kobacker and Elizabeth Trimbach Fund. You can offer one-time support here. To receive new posts and support this work on a more regular basis, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.