Every news cycle reminds us now: We’re not nuts for prepping. The preps we made were never too much. If anything, they weren’t enough. But every single thing we do helps our families, and it puts us in a better position to help others. So that’s why we do it. We have a long way to go before collapse gets so bad that it renders prepping pointless. Until then, I think many of us are interested in staying alive a little longer. That’s why I’m working on the guide.

We’re getting fewer breaks between disasters, and they’re getting shorter. It feels like we’re in crisis mode all the time. Frankly, it’s felt like that for a while. Those of us who can, we’re adapting. We’re getting used to it. We’re finding ways to recover and restore ourselves. We’re rising to the challenge. We’re becoming more resilient, not less. Of course, let’s be honest. It’s because we don’t have a choice. We either make it another day, or we break. That’s the choice now.

Some of you will scoff and say it’s always been like this for some of us. Yeah, I know. My entire life has been one long disaster, since childhood. I didn’t have much of a mom. At age 14, I became a caretaker the minute she got us lost (with my brother) on the highway during a schizophrenic episode, and I had to take over driving, with no experience behind the wheel at all. It was terrifying, but I got us home. There was no comfort or safety waiting there either, just an angry dad who yelled at us and went to bed. That was life, trying to squeeze out some joy or meaning between all the violence and chaos. Now, all of us are in that same situation. Instead of a schizophrenic mom, we have a violent autocratic government.

Those of us who’ve been living with disaster from birth, along with all the Cassandras, I guess we have two choices. We can sit back and say I told ya so. I’ve been tempted to do a lot of this, but it doesn’t bring about quite the vindication you’d expect. It’s also not very helpful. The other choice is to step up and become the leaders people need, in whatever ways we can, in whatever ways they’ll accept.

As we’re seeing in Minneapolis, it matters to have a deep pantry. It matters to have stockpiles of food and medical supplies. It matters to have knowledge and skills to deploy during times of crisis.

I haven’t always known how to fuse batteries, but I’ve been a prepper for a long time, out of necessity. I just didn’t know it. Maybe you’re the same way.

So, here’s the latest version:

Survival Illustrated Jan 2026 55.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Since the last update, I’ve added a few pages on emergency toilets and battery hookups. I also made a quick guide on cold-weather gear based on some prior articles. Take a look. A couple of electricians have said this looks all right, but more feedback is welcome (please keep it respectful).

We’re almost at 100 pages, but there’s a lot more to come. Not everyone can do everything, and that’s not the point. Everyone can do something in this guide, some can do more than others, and it all counts.