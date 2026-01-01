How to Eat Weeds
Part 1, The Basics
Over the last few years, we’ve heard a lot about food shortages and famine. And of course, fresh fruits and vegetables aren’t getting any cheaper. We’ve heard a little bit about foraging. As it turns out, you can eat a relatively wide variety of common weeds. Most of them aren’t super high in calories, but they do contain a lot of nutrients. They could boost any kind of diet considerably during a longterm emergency. They can save lives, or just lower your grocery bill. So, I’ve been digging in.
The guide I’m working on will feature even more information, including more plants and their medicinal value.
I’m sharing what I’ve got now, because it won’t be long before it’s time to start preparing seedlings for spring. You can forage for weeds, but you can also grow them. I’m working with a couple of different experts, but feel free to share your input. You can also go here, here, and here for full online guides.
For now, this feels like enough.
Some great recommendations! At Noojimo'iwewin Gitigaan we harvest a few of these species and offer them to the community kitchen to prepare for lunches and dinner. From the list we've harvested Curly Dock and Purslane, as well as Lamb Quarters and Nosturtium (not on your list). We've also included Wild Grape Leaves, Strawberry Leaves as Native edible plants. Independently, my partner and I include Dandelion greens among our regular dinner dishes.
As weed scientist, I love this post. As you mention, most weeds not high in calories but contain valuable vitamins and minerals. However, there are some weedy plants that can be harvested for their calorie-rich starchy roots. Nutsedge (yellow or purple) is one example, also called ‘chufa.’ It’s often planted in food plots to attract deer. Another possibility is sunchoke (or Jerusalem artichoke) not exactly a weed but it grows and spreads like one. They both have starchy roots that are quite tasty.