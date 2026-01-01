Survival Illustrated

Preston Walberg
2d

Some great recommendations! At Noojimo'iwewin Gitigaan we harvest a few of these species and offer them to the community kitchen to prepare for lunches and dinner. From the list we've harvested Curly Dock and Purslane, as well as Lamb Quarters and Nosturtium (not on your list). We've also included Wild Grape Leaves, Strawberry Leaves as Native edible plants.  Independently, my partner and I include Dandelion greens among our regular dinner dishes.

1 reply by Jessica
Gigi
1d

As weed scientist, I love this post. As you mention, most weeds not high in calories but contain valuable vitamins and minerals. However, there are some weedy plants that can be harvested for their calorie-rich starchy roots. Nutsedge (yellow or purple) is one example, also called ‘chufa.’ It’s often planted in food plots to attract deer. Another possibility is sunchoke (or Jerusalem artichoke) not exactly a weed but it grows and spreads like one. They both have starchy roots that are quite tasty.

1 reply by Jessica
