Yes, you really can eat weeds.

Over the last few years, we’ve heard a lot about food shortages and famine. And of course, fresh fruits and vegetables aren’t getting any cheaper. We’ve heard a little bit about foraging. As it turns out, you can eat a relatively wide variety of common weeds. Most of them aren’t super high in calories, but they do contain a lot of nutrients. They could boost any kind of diet considerably during a longterm emergency. They can save lives, or just lower your grocery bill. So, I’ve been digging in.

The guide I’m working on will feature even more information, including more plants and their medicinal value.

I’m sharing what I’ve got now, because it won’t be long before it’s time to start preparing seedlings for spring. You can forage for weeds, but you can also grow them. I’m working with a couple of different experts, but feel free to share your input. You can also go here, here, and here for full online guides.

For now, this feels like enough.