Cautionary sci-fi tales have a bad habit of turning into startups these days. If you're wondering how much more dystopian things can get, a company called Prophetic is now developing a device that lets you control your dreams, so you can get more work done, in your sleep. It's by the same guy who designed the brain implants for Neuralink.

It's fitting, don't you think?

The tech elite have spent nearly a hundred years promising us a better living, longer lives, more luxury, and more leisure.

And yet, it never seems to happen.

Every single technology that was supposed to give us more time and freedom has wound up working out well for a handful of shareholders and CEOs, and not so great for the rest of us, even if we find ourselves wedded to them. Now, dozens of neurotech companies are working with everyone from cosmetics companies to government agencies. They want to get inside your head. They want to make you "happier" and more productive.

They want to mine your dreams.

Some of them wan…