You might wonder why civilization seems to be backsliding. You might wonder why the richest governments in the world can't seem to take care of their poor. You might wonder why they talk about planning for the next pandemic without actually doing it.

It doesn't make sense.

You might wonder why wealthy nations only pass tax cuts for the rich and build up their militaries. You might wonder why they only fund endless, genocidal warfare. You might wonder why politicians and public health pundits talk about letting the vulnerable fall by the wayside. You might wonder why our institutions drag their feet when they respond to disasters and emergencies. You might wonder why food and medicine keep getting more expensive, along with housing. You might wonder why doctors don't seem to care what happens to patients anymore.

If you've ever gotten the strange notion that the elite want to cull the poor in order to conserve more resources for themselves, then you're not wrong. You're not a conspirac…