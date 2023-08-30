I read about this one family...

They were tired of society. They thought civilization was unraveling. They wanted to live off the grid. Authorities found their mummified remains a few months later.

The family died from exposure and malnutrition.

They didn't make it.

A while back, a prepper tried to ride out an arctic blast with canned food and survival gear. He didn't realize his electric can opener wasn't going to work until after the power had gone out.

He was helpless.

Prepping and homesteading have entered the mainstream over the last few years, helped by doomsday shows along with a growing sense of dread about the future. A lot of people have no idea what it's about.

They think they're living off the grid.

They're not.

None of us are truly living off the grid. We take it for granted. We watch homesteaders and bushcraft masters post videos about living in the woods in huts, but we don't see all the production that goes into making it look fun and simple. We don't think about where we'…