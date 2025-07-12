You’ve probably heard about Helen of Troy. She’s blamed for starting the Trojan War. Not many people remember Cassandra.

She predicted it.

In Aeschylus’s tragedy Agamemnon, you get Cassandra’s full story. Cassandra doesn’t ask for the gift of prophecy. The Greek god Apollo falls in love with her. He puts her under a spell in one of his temples. Then he sends his pet snakes to lick her ears. When she wakes up, she can hear the future.

Apollo tries to seduce Cassandra, but she’s just not that into him. He has a meltdown. Zeus tells him no backsies on divine gifts, so he finds a loophole. He curses her. She can predict the future, but nobody believes her.

In later retellings, they ignore her twice.

Not only does Cassandra predict the Trojan War, but she also warns everyone about the Trojan Horse. Once again, nobody listens. They start calling her names. She tries to smash the horse open with an axe and gets dragged away screaming. Troy collapses because no…