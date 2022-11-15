Yesterday, I came across a somber tweet by a man who’s trying to protect his family from Covid. He said, “my wife has been speaking with the principal of my children’s elementary school and that he has been advising her to file for divorce because I was clearly not well and ‘my life revolves around fear.’”

Yes, a principal is telling someone’s wife to divorce him because he wants to protect them from a deadly, disabling virus.

Companies are also starting to pressure their employees to get therapy “to conquer their fear of Covid.”

There’s a line from the film The Big Short that echoes through my head these days. The investor Michael Burry says, “I may have been early, but I’m not wrong.” There’s a lot of us who feel like that right now. A majority of the world thinks we’re crazy. In reality, we’re not crazy at all.

We have the facts.

Over the last few months, there’s been an avalanche of studies telling us that Covid poses a major threat to our health, our lives, and our sanity. …