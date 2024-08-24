Most people can't spend fifteen minutes by themselves. They'd prefer electric shocks. That's what a team of psychologists at the University of Virginia discovered when they asked adults to sit alone for fifteen minutes.

They couldn't do it.

Isn't that weird?

As the authors conclude, "we found that participants typically did not enjoy spending six to 15 minutes in a room by themselves with nothing to do but think... many preferred to administer electric shocks to themselves instead of being left alone with their thoughts." In light of recent events, that makes a little too much sense.

It makes you wonder where their thoughts go.

Now get this:

You can teach someone to think bananas are evil.

It's called spontaneous trait transference. This happens when people transfer negative traits to anyone and anything they associate with bad news or threats, even if it's just someone trying to warn them about the threat. Their brains can't tell the difference between a threat and someone trying to…