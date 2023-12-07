Grandfailure

Let's face it, we're a mess.

Most of us know we're not doing enough to deal with our greatest threats. Every day, we witness the dumbest behavior, things that seem to fly in the face of our most basic survival instincts.

We ask, "Why???"

The human brain evolved over millions of years. Most psychologists agree, it's good at responding to immediate threats.

It's terrible at responding to slow, gradual threats, even when they're far more important. As Brian Merchant writes in Vice, "Humans have, historically, proven absolutely awful, even incapable, of comprehending the large, looming... slow burn threats facing their societies." In Collapse, Jared Diamond chronicles how leaders of past civilizations failed to address clear dangers because it was easier to shrug them off and downplay them.

As it turns out, there's a lot wrong with the human brain. It's full of contradictory impulses that fight against our better reasoning.

Here's a list:

1) People don't take invisible threats seriou…