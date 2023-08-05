Recently there was a column in The Washington Post recommending that we all start building up our heat tolerance.

Yeah, I’ll bet.

I’m not sure building up a little heat tolerance is going to help us, not when saguaro cactuses are falling over dead in the Arizona desert. They’ve had thousands of years to adapt.

We haven’t.

In other news, the entire country of Iran has shut down due to “unprecedented heat.” We’re talking about people who are used to extreme temperatures. Their power grid can’t handle the energy demand as everyone tries to stay cool. So I wonder what we can possibly do to adapt to the heat when desert dwellers can’t.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal runs a column describing “obsession with climate change” as a mental disorder.

We knew the gaslighting would ramp up as climate change became impossible to ignore, and it has.

It’s right on time.

It feels like maybe the point of articles like this aren’t to build up a tolerance to heat, but to build up a tolerance for something …