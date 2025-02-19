Unsplash

It feels like another lifetime, disinfecting mail and groceries.

Some of us never stopped.

We just got faster.

Anti-vaxxers have taken over public health, and they’re now pushing bans on vaccines in Montana and Idaho. Other states will follow. The Trump administration themselves seem to be flirting with vaccine bans, even as they seem to secretly promise Big Pharma that no such thing will ever happen. All this comes at the worst possible time, as the U.S. invests hundreds of millions in developing mRNA vaccines for H5N1 bird flu, and flu in general looks like this: