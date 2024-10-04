Unsplash

Everyone keeps trying to predict WWIII.

They don’t get it.

World War III has been going on for a while. It has no definitive starting point or declaration. The very concept of war has changed. It no longer requires acts of Congress or conventional justifications.

We fight with different weapons now.

During the first global war, a social activist named Jane Addams did the unthinkable. She talked to America’s enemies. She traveled Europe, interviewing everyone she could. She learned that the war wasn’t about ideology. Eventually, everyone told her what they were really fighting over:

Resources.

When she returned, Jane Addams started suggesting in speeches and essays that we should stop fighting wars that only result in death, destruction, and depletion. Maybe we should stop all the high talk about values and freedom and just do a better job of allocating resources. Doing that would prevent wars.

Once hailed for her social work and global political activism, Addams was immediately black…