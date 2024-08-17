Well, it's back.

Barely a day after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern, its strongest warning, mpox has turned up in Europe and elsewhere. Is this the same mpox from 2022?

No.

It's a new clade of the virus, compared to the previous version that corporate media spent all of 2022 dismissing as an STD. They did that despite warnings that we should take the virus seriously and do our best to eradicate it before it mutates. They didn't listen. They called us fearmongers. Now, here we are. As a study published in Nature indicated just recently, the mpox virus has mutated. Also, more than half of the patients in the recent outbreaks were women. It gets worse.

Even more recently, it's infecting children and infants.

We should probably start off with a disclaimer. For those of us who've been masking and investing in clean indoor air, this doesn't change much in terms of o…