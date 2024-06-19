Photo by CDC on Unsplash

It's been quite a week already.

Let's jump in.

Some people don't get sick with Covid.

Many of us have wondered why some people just don't get sick with Covid, even if they didn't get the vaccine.

Well, they're lucky.

A new study in Nature by researchers at Cambridge Stem Cell Institute has found that a certain group of patients didn't get infected with Covid, even when directly exposed, while other groups did. The lucky group had an especially active immune system gene called HLA-DQA2. The gene plays a role in the production of interferon, a protein that directly attacks viruses and inhibits replication when they try to invade your body. You can read the full thing here.

The study identifies 7 out of 36 individuals who didn't get sick with Covid, most likely thanks to their HLA-DQA2 gene activity. Extrapolating, that could mean that as many as 20 percent of the population legitimately didn't get sick with Covid, and now we know why.

I know, that number is hard to swal…