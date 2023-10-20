I was riding the New York Subway a few months before Y2K.

For some reason or another, there was a big fear that Y2K signaled the end of the world, even though it was only a computer bug affecting how computers processed dates.

A middle-aged West Indian male gets on the train. He was wearing one of those cheap suits that you could get 5 for $99 in any Flatbush Avenue men’s store. His hair was beady and unkempt. He had a huge Bible, a load of tracts, and one of those smiles plastered on his face like he was a victim of the Joker’s nerve gas.

We all know what’s coming next.

The gentleman started to preach the gospel in his loud, raspy, Caribbean voice. He exclusively talked about Jesus coming back. He started jumping up and down with complete certainty.

I don’t know whether it was because of my mental state or his absolute certainty, but I believed him.

It scared the shit out of me.

You see, I knew that Jesus coming back meant that life was over. I had dreams …