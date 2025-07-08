If you’re a parent, you know this question all too well:

Why did you have kids???

The minute you start to vent, the minute you express the slightest degree of anxiety or despair about the current state of the world, the minute you offer a critique of our economic paradigms, someone slaps you with that.

They’re so pleased with themselves.

They think it’s a real gotcha.

The entire point is to shut you down. They don’t expect an answer. They just want you to stop talking. They want you to get back to posting your little family photos on Facebook. They’ll complain about that, too.

Quite a few concern trolls have hit me with that question over the years. Even some doomers feel entitled to ask, if we were so concerned about collapse, overshoot, and fascism, why did we have kids? Aren’t we contributing to the problem? Aren’t we being a little hypocritical? They don’t mean to sound rude or anything. They’re just trying to understand why we deserve a voice.

I mean,…