Every single day, someone pops the question.

When is the collapse going to start?

This question comes up all the time on Reddit, in private chats, on social media, in the comments section of articles about doom…

It sits on the tip of tongues. It lurks in the back of minds. Even those friends and relatives who don’t believe in that “doomer nonsense” still crave an answer, even if they don’t want to talk about it.

It’s an interesting question that generates a lot of different answers, depending on who’s talking. Some say 2030. Some say 2050.

And then there’s the related question:

What form will it take?

Maybe the financial collapse will start before the climate collapse, or vice versa. Maybe a heatwave like the one in The Ministry for The Future will kill millions of civilians. Maybe a flood will wash away an entire country, not just a third of a country like Pakistan. One person I know said they plan to start taking people in “when things start to get seriously bad, for real.” When so…