It’s felt like forever.

We’ve been watching H5N1 bird flu spread and mutate for roughly four years now. When we first started paying attention to it, nobody took us seriously. Like always, they dismissed us as fearmongers.

Last year, the mainstream media and the science world expressed shock when the virus started showing up in cows. It wasn’t supposed to do that. Even then, mainstream news sources and a few confident epidemiologists assured everyone that the virus wasn’t airborne. Some of them were smug about it, even condescending. They dismissed scientific reports and articles, quibbling over words like “potentially,” saying that just because it was possible, that didn’t mean it was actually happening or that it was ever likely to happen. Don’t worry about it, they said.

Now, research confirms that bird flu is spreading asymptomatically among farmworkers; there’s already low levels of human-human transmission. Other research confirms that bird flu is “everywhere” on dairy farms, including the air. Last fall, a bombshell article also appeared in Vanity Fair of all places, chronicling the culture of corruption and intimidation from the USDA all the way down to local farms, where veterinarians were pressured and even threatened to keep quiet about what was really going on. Now, mainstream media sources are finally starting to tell the truth. The virus is airborne after all. It’s surging in the middle of a government shutdown with no end in sight, as we head into another dangerous respiratory season.

So, how do we stay safe and protect our families?

What’s going on?