Back in March, Joe Biden signed a federal ban on mask mandates into law. He did it to avoid a government shutdown. The ban prevents any federal funds from being used to enforce mask mandates on airlines, rails, and buses. That essentially means that no government employee can make anyone wear a mask.

That ban was introduced by J.D. Vance.

"The era of health panic is over," Vance said. "This is a massive victory for common sense. Mask mandates were an outrageous overstep by the public health establishment. We cannot allow this mistake to be repeated."

He describes mask mandates as "unscientific."

While pushing the ban, he criticized Democrats for being "Chicken Little about every single respiratory pandemic."

In the middle of a major bird flu outbreak, those words carry a dark echo. It's one thing to have an administration that ignores masks. It's another to have one that specifically targets them. Vance has invested heavily in pharmaceutical companies that make drugs and treatm…