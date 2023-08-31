Anthony Fauci recently went on the BBC to talk about the new surge of Covid cases. He said something remarkable:

"The vulnerable will fall by the wayside. They'll get infected. They'll get hospitalized, and some will die."

He said it in a casual tone.

He was almost smiling.

Once America's favorite doctor, Fauci now encourages the public to disregard the needs of the vulnerable and accept their deaths. He joins a squad of minimizing doctors who lie to everyone, assuring them that "only the vulnerable" need to worry about Covid now.

Meanwhile, schools in L.A. have followed Britain's example by encouraging parents to send sick children to school, where they're guaranteed to make other children sick, who then get their families sick.

Public officials continue to spread the lie about "children's higher resiliency" to germs. They continue to ignore the now unavoidable evidence that Covid causes long-term harm to everyone, including children. Just as we think our leaders reached the bottom, t…