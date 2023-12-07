I'll never forget the night my father-in-law asked a server to sing for him. He spent most of the meal teasing and flirting with her. At one point, he asked her if he looked like Brad Pitt. She was going to do it, too.

She was going to sing for him.

We shut that down.

We left a big tip.

He'll never understand what he was doing. He was abusing this poor woman. He was tormenting her, seeing how far he could push her boundaries, and how much she would degrade herself for money. He was so caught up in his own charm, he didn't even think about how it looked.

He was doing it with a smile.

As you might already know, we live in a deeply unhealthy, passive-aggressive society. The average person thinks they can do whatever they want as long as they cover it up with a thin veneer of politeness and a few kind words. They use compliments and advice as vehicles for harassment. They use words like "civility" as a weapon to silence actual debate. It's no accident that phrases like "bless your heart" are…