The avian flu situation is evolving daily now. Farmers and ranchers are starting to show "bird flu-like symptoms," but they aren't getting tested. Nobody is forcing them, either. The USDA is inspecting ground beef, but only in states with outbreaks in dairy cows, and only because other countries started rejecting our beef. As one epidemiologist told Scientific American, "We don't have a good sense of the spread because testing is voluntary and certainly not being done in a systematic way."

Avian flu has been spreading for months in cattle, and none of our government institutions can tell us anything except, "Don't panic."

It's pathetic.

According to STAT News: "The United States even has some H5 vaccine in a stockpile that it believes would offer protection against the version of the H5N1 virus infecting dairy cattle, though there would not be nearly enough doses for the entire country." Yes, they believe it would.

They don't know?

I mean, it's their job t…