When my daughter started preschool last year, I was terrified. We'd spent two years largely in isolation, waiting for the FDA to finally approve vaccines for her age group.

We'd watched with horror as one study after another slowly revealed that vaccines do almost nothing to protect you against the strokes, heart attacks, and brain damage that can follow a mild Covid infection. One of my friends lost her husband to a post-Covid heart attack, while pregnant. We didn't really know what to do.

Did I mention I was terrified?

Out of desperation, I started reading about HEPA purifiers. We brought one to the director of my daughter's school. He didn't know what they were, but he reluctantly agreed to use it.

There was so much I didn't know.

Where was the best place to put it? Was one going to be enough? How did I know it was going to work? How would we keep curious little toddlers from messing with the buttons?

I turned to Twitter, and that's where I found reso…