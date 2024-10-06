There’s no question anymore. This civilization is ending. You can relax. It’s not up for debate. It’s not a question of hope vs. doom.

It just is.

The chairman of the IPCC has finally admitted that the world has squandered its chance to stay below 1.5C of warming, and that the Paris Climate Agreement has failed. The world has already breached 1.5C, and it’s now heading toward 3C or 4C by the end of the century, if not sooner.

The richest man in the world, once compared to a superhero, spent his weekend cheerleading at a fascist rally for a washed-up reality television star who tried to overthrow the government, and got away with it.

That’s pretty bad.

Even a landmark climate bill “locks renewables and fossil fuels together,” clearing the way for record numbers of oil and natural gas projects. We’re falling back on coal, gas, and nuclear power to fuel the colossal energy demands from data centers and artificial intelligence projects, not to mention more wars.

We wondered what coll…