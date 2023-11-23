A father refuses to bring his sick daughter a glass of water. He says, "I can't wait on you. Just stop it, okay? Just stop."

In another part of the country, a former adviser with Obama's National Security Council harasses a food cart vendor. Finally, he says, "If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, it wasn't enough."

He doesn't say it in anger.

He's smiling.

Someone with a cross for a profile pic brags about trolling essential workers with masks. "When I'm shopping and the cashier is wearing one, I keep saying I can't understand you until they lower their mask."

Pastors like Rusell Moore warn the world that their congregations are rejecting the teachings of Christ. They're not even trying to hide it anymore. You read from the Sermon on the Mount, about the importance of forgiveness and mercy. Evangelicals respond with, "Where did you get those liberal talking points?" They say, "That doesn't work anymore."

"That's weak."

Do you remember last year's egg shortage? It wasn't just bird flu…