A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…

Democrats did the right thing.

So did a few Republicans.

I chose this image of Biden from January 2022 because it represents a particular time in many lives, a time when we still had some hope.

That hope has withered substantially over the last three years. These days, even those who describe themselves as pro-science and pro-health can’t resist the temptation to spread misinformation about masks and respirators, saying they don’t work—or they’re not worth the effort. For example, one popular account announced he was filing a complaint against a nurse who antagonized his spouse over a flut shot. Down in the comments, while ranting about misinformation on vaccines, he declares that masks “work for the patient, not the person wearing the mask.” Honestly, it’s getting hard to stomach. Because they’re wrong.

Very wrong.

Here’s the bottom line: Masks work. We’re going to examine all the evidence that they work, why you need them, …