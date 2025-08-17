Unsplash

This year, nobody has been giving the public clear information about Covid shots. Not the CDC. Not the FDA. Certainly not the mainstream news. Some experts are trying to give clear information but can’t.

It’s gone like this:

You can’t get them but this or that committee needs to have more meetings to officially screw everyone over. Okay, you can get them but your insurance won’t cover it. Actually, only some people can get them. Some people can get them but the FDA won’t recommend them to anyone. You might need a doctor’s note. Some people can get this vaccine but not that vaccine. Here’s a new version of the vaccine with a lower dose. Wait, you can’t get that one either. This state is listening to the CDC, but that one isn’t. This association still supports vaccines, but it doesn’t matter.

On and on…

In the end, my family just started looking around and calling pharmacies to see who had the shot. We thought we found a CVS offering the latest shot from Moderna. We called them to c…