The president is preparing a takeover of the nation’s capital. He says he’s doing it because crime has gotten “out of control” in D.C.

Many of us know the real reason has nothing to do with crime or homelessness. It has everything to do with flexing strength, exercising control, and silencing dissent. This administration is pushing us deeper into an unofficial state of martial law, something we knew was coming but couldn’t quite fathom.

Well, it’s here.

We don’t live in a democracy anymore, not even the illusion of one. We live under an authoritarian regime that’s installing “bias monitors” at major broadcasting companies and openly strongarming media platforms to reward propaganda. They’re destroying access to vaccines and other public health programs. They’re rolling back protections against everything from air pollution to fraud, while dousing us with lies about the state of the planet’s climate crisis.

They’ve killed public broadcasting as we know it.…