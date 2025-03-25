Unsplash

Every time the Trump administration does something reckless or cruel, our fellow liberals spend days shouting, “Inconceivable!” They keep using that word. I do not think they know what it means.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who have Long Covid, and those who don’t know they have it…

Yet.

So it’s heart-rending, but not surprising, to see this administration shutting down its Long Covid office and making research for treatments yet another causality in their strides to “Make America Healthy Again.” According to a recent piece in Politico, “as many as 23 million people have the illness, which can range in severity from mild to debilitating.” As Phillip Alvelda told Lynn Parramore last year, Long Covid isn’t just a condition that impacts a demographic. It’s debilitating entire generations of adults and children, and it would take an entire book to chronicle the damage it has already done to us—far more than the official 23 million.

