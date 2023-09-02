Biden and his supporters have been bragging about the state of the economy while touting what they call "Bidenomics."

His conservative critics are finally admitting what we've tried to say for years: the economy doesn't work for 80 percent of us. Of course, they're the ones who spent the last two decades giving tax breaks to billionaires while gaslighting young people about their Netflix and avocado toast.

Now they're suddenly on our side?

Okay.

The truth is, Republicans have no plan to fix the economy. Democrats have no plan to fix the economy, either. It's all meaningless platitudes.

Americans are seeing it now.

They're fed up.

That's why we're seeing more strikes, and that's a good thing. The credit for any improvement in pay or work conditions should go to workers, not the politicians who either ignore or even undermine their movements. And yet, strikes won't be enough if corporations simply pass the cost of labor on to consumers. That just guarantees more s…