A private Saudi Arabian company was growing alfalfa in the middle Arizona desert during a megadrought. The government only found out about it because they exceeded their water allowance, pumping 3,000 gallons of groundwater per minute.

There's a lesson here.

It doesn't matter how bad things get. These attitudes aren't going to stop or slow down. They're going to get worse. We didn't just wind up at the collapse of global civilization by accident. It was by attitude. It was the greed and corruption of the top 10 percent. It was their ability to play on the emotions and worst impulses of the public. It was on purpose.

Climate scientists have reminded us that our global emissions should be dropping 5 percent a year by now.

Instead, they keep rising.

The bright green optimists keep policing climate activists and blaming them for the problem. They keep telling us that emissions will peak soon, even though the world is falling back on coal, and we can't even produce enough diesel. They …