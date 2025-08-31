The news has gotten… tedious.

Did you hear?

Donald Trump is dead (according to rumors). Oh, wait. There he is, at a golf course. What a surprise. There was another shooting. This country experienced record heat. That country experienced record floods. Nobody knows why. The president isn’t trying to take over the country, but it sure feels that way. Don’t look now, but here comes another big ugly bill.

Politicians are fighting hard for us, except when they’re buying stock in the tech companies drying up our rivers and using the last bit of resources to give us some of the worst art ever made, created by a bunch of tech bros who think they’re Picasso because they made an anime girl take off her top.

Have you heard about this week’s special? The Epstein files are going to derail Trump’s presidency. Wait, hang on. That’s over. This week, we’re talking about Ashli Babbitt. What’s on tap for next week? We don’t know, but it’s gonna be juicy. It won’t have anythin…