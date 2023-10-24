Greetings, Doomers:

We've got a few new pieces up on the site. First, Alan Urban talks about the problems your toilet will pose in the event of civilization's collapse. It's something more of us should be thinking about. Katie Jgln talks about the rise of fear speech, and how the right uses it to bypass social media content filters. Anthony Williams talks about America's obsession with the rapture and the second coming. Michael Nabert talks about the coming tsunami of wildfire bankruptcies. Finally, I talk about what the Democratic party seems to be sacrificing for the sake of political expedience: namely, us.

Here's a bonus piece on crisis fatigue and what the media's focus on personal sleep hygiene conveniently omits about rest: