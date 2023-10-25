Hello, doomers:

A new report signed by 15,000 researchers tells us that we're now in uncharted territory, based on the number and scope of climate disasters we're facing now. Most of us have seen the writing on the well for a while now. We're in trouble, and our leaders continue to act like there's nothing wrong while secretly freaking out. It feels like a good time to revisit the idea of elite panic. We're seeing a lot of it.

Meanwhile, we've got three new posts up.

The first one talks about the clean air movement. It often feels like we're losing ground. We have to remember the long strategy. We're not alone. Around the world, millions of people are fighting for clean air, sharing their knowledge and experiences. Is it pointless given the larger state of things? I don't think so. That was the message coming out of this week's Clean Air Expo. I know there's tension in the Covid sphere now, but this is one place where we still agree:

…