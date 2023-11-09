Photo credit: Sofia Alejandra on Pexels

All I wanted to do today was eat ice cream and watch TV.

Am I depressed?

I don't know. I'm in pain. All I could manage to do was take the dog out, in my pajamas. Walking the dog down my street, I made the embarrassing decision: I would go into the coffee shop dressed like this. Sweats. Flip flops. Hair unbrushed. No makeup. I didn’t even know what time it was. I’d thrown a baseball hat on and sunglasses. I’d been crying. I didn’t care. I was hungry and exhausted. My sunglasses would stay on my face.

That’s how I’d get through this.

Smile and Lie

My local coffee shop is a block away from me. Everyone knows me in there. It’s a great neighborhood vibe. People bring their dogs in, and the baristas remember your drink order.

They’re usually playing some mix of music you haven’t heard in a decade or more, and all the Gen Z employees have a mellow, friendly, positive energy. I love it.

I work from home but usually put on jeans and brush my hair before I g…