Maridav

There was a time when some of us didn't think we had to worry that much about getting sick. Those days are over.

To some extent, that belief was always an ableist illusion based on widely held fallacies about how our immune system worked. These days, we have no idea what's floating in the air anymore. Every sniffle could be Covid, RSV, flu, tuberculosis, pneumonia, or something worse.

We have a right not to get sick.

It's under assault.

CEOs are trying to ban their employees from wearing masks. Teachers and administrators are forcing students to take them off, calling them "unnecessary." They're forcing us to work or attend class even when we're severely ill, and even during surges of respiratory diseases. These are violations of our rights. Given the circumstances, I thought it was important to nail down exactly what rights we have.

Here's what I found:

In 2021, our rights felt secure. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) even fined a Liberty Tax branch $136,000 …