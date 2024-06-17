My daughter's birthday is coming up.

So I've been thinking a lot about family. I've been thinking about the family who won't take disease precautions, no matter how many times we ask them. It's the same family who stayed with a sick, anti-vaxxer uncle on the way to the last birthday party. It's the family who made fun of my Corsi-Rosenthal box. (My mother-in-law called it "cute.") They share food and drink with each other. They tried to donate the air purifier I gave them to their church. They lost the N95 masks I sent them one year. Some of them said they would never get an mRNA shot, but they didn't get Novavax when it came out either. They soft peddle widely debunked myths like immunity debt. Finally, they gave me Covid, which resulted in a fungal infection and a $1,000 hospital bill.

This is the family my spouse can't quit. Every six months, he feels compelled to drag us across the country to visit them. For the last three years, we've watched them g…