Five years ago, the president almost said something smart.

The commander and chief wondered aloud, wouldn’t it be nice if we could somehow get bleach or sunlight inside the body? If he’d only known how close he was to saying something intelligent, that we do have a compound similar to bleach, that your own body already produces to fight germs. Oh, if someone had spoken up during that press conference and said, what about hypochlorous acid? In another universe, that happened. And we all lived happily ever after.

Instead:

Anti-vaxxers have taken over public health, and they’re now pushing bans on vaccines in Montana and Idaho. Other states will follow. The Trump administration themselves seem to be flirting with vaccine bans, even as they seem to secretly promise Big Pharma that no such thing will ever happen. All this comes at the worst possible time, as the U.S. invests hundreds of millions in developing mRNA vaccines for H5N1 bird flu, and flu in general looks like this: