If we were to summarize America’s moral fortitude I would use the word non-existent.

Why?

Remember when Chris Rock said that joke about Marion Barry - the senator who was found smoking crack and got his job back?

Well, my friends, it has gotten much worse.

We are potentially voting a convicted felon into the office of President.

It's staggering to me that we embrace the paradox of wanting to look as if we are a strong country but have no problem with the leader of the free world ruling in an Orange suit - and I am not talking about his skin tone.

Here’s an even more shocking tone - Niggas for Trump 2024.

They have forgotten how bad racism was when Trump was in office. They forgot how the hate groups escalated throughout his administration. After doing a quick Google search, it seems like the group’s main goal is to sell merchandise. However, they do bring up a point that I was curious about.

What did Trump do for Black people?

Trump had said that he has do…