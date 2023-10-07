Last weekend, Minneapolis canceled their annual marathon.

It was too hot.

We're talking about athletes who devote their lives to conditioning their bodies to perform under extreme conditions. We're talking about people who run 26 miles in the heat for fun. It was too hot for them.

The numbers are in. This year, the world blew right past the 1.5C target set by the world's governments. Climate cowards hem and haw. They say it's not permanent yet, just a bunch of temporary breaches.

In September, we approached 2C of warming above preindustrial averages. Instead of coming up with a better plan, the affluent and the elite clutched their pearls at doomsayers. They tried to blame everyone but themselves for the chaos and destruction unfolding.

Let's roll the highlights:

The summer started with staggering amounts of Canadian forests burning, more than 42 million acres, doubling the country's previous record. So much forest burned that it covered cities across the U.S. in smoke for weeks on…